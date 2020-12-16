Azerbaijan, Turkey sign MoU to supply natural gas to Nakhchivan

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Energy and Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources have signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the supply of natural gas from Turkey to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The document was inked by Azerbaijan’s Minister of Energy Parviz Shahbazov and Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donmez.

The project will be realized through a partnership between Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Company (BOTAS) and Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR.

Following the signing ceremony, a press conference with the participation of the country’s ministers was held. The ministers responded to questions from journalists regarding the safety of energy projects, especially oil and gas pipelines, as well as the TAP pipeline.