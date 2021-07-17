President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Azerbaijani people on occasion of Eid al-Adha

Baku, July 17, AZERTAC

President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan and all Azerbaijanis living outside Azerbaijan on the occasion of the holy Eid al-Adha, a symbol of unity, solidarity and brotherhood of Muslims around the world.

The message says: “On Eid al-Adha, which invites people to humanism, mercy and unity, Muslims demonstrate their readiness to sacrifice for the sake of truth and noble deeds, and experience the joy of closeness to the Almighty Creator.

Islamic civilization, which represents a significant stage of human culture, has played an exceptional role in the formation of the worldview and national-cultural development of our people. Progressive Islamic traditions and moral values have always been upheld in Azerbaijan. As one of the historical and cultural centers of the Islamic world, Azerbaijan has made unprecedented contributions to world culture and the development of scientific and philosophical thought.

Dear sisters and brothers!

On these blessed holidays, we remember with deep respect the fond memory of our heroic sons who died for the independence and territorial integrity of our homeland. Our people will never forget the glorious names of our martyrs, their families and our veterans will be surrounded by the constant attention and care of the state. I am confident that the prayers for the well-being and prosperity of our country, the spirit of victory caused by the liberation of our lands and the sacrifices made with gratitude to Allah will further strengthen the spirit of national and spiritual solidarity in our society, become a celebration of good deeds, compassion and mercy.

With the hope that your prayers and intentions will be accepted by Allah, I once again wish you and your families happiness, peace and prosperity, and abundance to your tables.

Happy Eid al-Adha!”