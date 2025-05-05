® Centrum Air launches direct flights from Baku to Tashkent

As of May 5, Uzbek airline Centrum Air has commenced regular direct flights on the Baku–Tashkent route.

The flights are operated weekly on Mondays using modern and comfortable Airbus A320 aircraft.

Centrum Air flight schedule:

Baku → Tashkent: departure at 19:20, arrival at 22:50

Tashkent → Baku: departure at 16:15, arrival at 18:20

Tashkent is Uzbekistan’s largest city and a key business, cultural, and transport hub of Central Asia, combining rich historical heritage with modern infrastructure. Baku, in turn, continues to strengthen its position as a leading hub between Europe and Asia by expanding its route network and enhancing international connectivity. The new direct flight between the two capitals provides passengers with additional opportunities for tourism, business, and cross-cultural exchange.

"We welcome Centrum Air’s launch of operations at Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The entry of a new carrier on this high-demand route reflects growing market interest and strengthens transport connectivity between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan. Expanding our route network remains a strategic priority, and we are open to further partnerships with international airlines," said Teymur Hasanov, Director of Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

“For Centrum Air, strengthening air links with our closest partners is of utmost importance. Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan share not only economic interests but also deep historical, cultural, and family ties. The Baku–Tashkent route will serve as another bridge between our nations, making travel easier and bringing people closer together,” stated Abdulaziz Abdurakhmanov, Founder and Chairman of the Board of Centrum Air.

It is worth noting that the Baku–Tashkent route is already part of the current network of Heydar Aliyev International Airport. The entry of Centrum Air will offer greater frequency, flexibility, and choice for passengers.

About Centrum Air

Centrum Air is a dynamically developing airline from Uzbekistan, focused on international growth and making air travel more accessible. The airline offers competitive fares, convenient schedules, and quality service, while actively expanding its route network across key regional destinations.