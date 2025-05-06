® FCHAIN at ADA Career Fair 2025

Financial Chain Corporation participated in the 13th ADA Career Fair, hosted by ADA University.

The company was represented by Valid Huseynov, Deputy General Director, Fidan Sadikhova, Global Strategy Human Resources Manager, and Gunel Musa, Global Public Relations Manager.

As one of the region’s most prestigious educational institutions, ADA University gathered a diverse group of companies, government bodies, and international organizations for this annual event aimed at connecting students with professional opportunities.

FCHAIN’s involvement in this year’s fair reflects the continued commitment to nurturing young talent and investing in the next generation of professionals. FCHAIN team had the opportunity to meet with ambitious students and recent graduates, discuss career prospects, and share insights into the dynamic world of financial consulting, HR innovation, and global business services.

Throughout the event, students showed great interest in FCHAIN’s internship programs, international career paths, and real-world project involvement. FCHAIN team was impressed by their enthusiasm, forward-thinking mindset, and readiness to engage with today’s fast-changing professional landscape.

By participating in the ADA Career Fair, FCHAIN reaffirms its mission to contribute to the future development of talented youth. The company is proud to support initiatives that bridge academic learning with practical experience and help students transition smoothly into successful careers.

FCHAIN thanks ADA University for organizing this meaningful platform and look forward to continued collaboration in empowering the leaders of tomorrow.