® Kapital Bank Wins “Xəmsə” unity competition with two projects

The Gala Night of the “Xəmsə” (Khamsa) unity competition, which is traditionally held annually with the aim of strengthening the synergy among the employees of PASHA Group companies and promoting their commitment to corporate values, has taken place. Organized by PASHA Holding and Kapital Bank, this competition is the largest corporate event that determines the alignment and contribution of projects implemented within PASHA Holding and its strategic assets to five main corporate values: “Integrity,” “Entrepreneurial Spirit,” “Quality,” “Collaboration,” and “Profitability.”

The opening speech of the Gala Night, held on October 30, 2025, was delivered by the Chief Executive Officer of PASHA Holding, Jalal Gasimov.

Kapital Bank achieved victory with two projects in this year's competition. The company, which holds a strong reputation as an employer brand, was awarded for both the “360 Intranet Portal” project, which possesses all the capabilities for internal communication among the company’s employees, in the “Collaboration” value category, and the “Innovative Transformation in Customer Complaints Management” project in the “Quality” value category. Based on the final results of the internal group voting, the winners of this year's “Xəmsə” knowledge competition 2025 include PASHA Bank with two projects, PASHA Insurance with two, and PASHA Life Insurance with one project.

One of the most memorable moments of the event was the quote shared by Farid Huseynov, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Kapital Bank, when announcing the winners for the “Profitability” value: “Profitability is every CEO’s favorite word. But everything is complete when all our values – “Integrity”, “Entrepreneurial Spirit”, “Quality”, “Collaboration”, and “Profitability” – are present together. Being here together today, sharing our energy, and celebrating our successes is the most beautiful example of this.”

It should be noted that the teams applying to the “Xəmsə” unity competition with projects implemented last year presented them to the jury, which also included the executives of PASHA Holding and strategic assets. Following all these presentations, the projects that collected the most votes as a result of an open voting process conducted within the group were announced as winners.

