® New CEO appointed to Nar

On October 27, 2025, Azerfon LLC (Nar trademark) announced that Ozgur Genc was appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer of the company.

Ozgur Genc has over 25 years of extensive experience in the telecommunications sector, including ICT and network technologies. He has held various senior positions in leading ICT and telecommunications companies such as Azerbaijan’s Azerconnect Group, Türkiye’s Turkcell, and Ukraine’s Lifecell, making significant contributions to the development of successful technology strategies and the implementation of innovations.

He graduated from the Electrical and Electronics Faculty of Yildiz Technical University in Türkiye. Later, he successfully completed the “Digital Transformation and Leading the Future” program at Switzerland’s prestigious IMD Business School.

Ozgur Genc replaces Gunnar Pahnke as CEO of Nar. Gunnar Pahnke left the company to pursue new career opportunities.

Currently serving 2.2 million subscribers, Nar has been the leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan for the past six years, based on the Customer Loyalty Index. This success is driven by Nar’s consistently implemented customer-centric strategy. The mobile operator provides users with reliable, high-quality communication services, a variety of internet packages, and modern eSim technology at affordable prices.