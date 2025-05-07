® “PASHA Hackathon 5.0" successfully organized by PASHA Holding

From May 2–4, 2025, the “PASHA Hackathon 5.0” competition was held at “PASSAGE 1901” with the support of Tenity and the organization of PASHA Holding. This year’s hackathon focused on encouraging innovative ideas that could be implemented by PASHA Insurance.

Participants spent three days working on a business challenge set by PASHA Insurance, developing and presenting innovative solutions for the company. As in previous years, the top three teams received the following awards: 1st place – 6000 AZN, 2nd place – 4000 AZN, and 3rd place – 2000 AZN.

PASHA Hackathon is a 48-hour technology competition focused on developing innovative products. Now in its fifth year, it continues to foster creative thinking and solution-oriented approaches among young people while contributing to the growth of an innovation-driven culture in the country.