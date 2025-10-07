® Trendyol joins “Walk for Climate Action” in Baku

Trendyol, the leading e-commerce platform in Türkiye and one of the top e-commerce platforms in the world, has once again joined the “Walk for Climate Action” held at the Seaside National Park.

As part of Baku Climate Action Week, the walk took place with the support of Trendyol and PASHA Holding and was organized by the United Nations Office in Azerbaijan.

The symbolic walk, covering a 1.5-kilometer route along the Seaside National Park, aimed to raise public awareness about climate action and draw attention to the urgent need for measures to limit global warming to 1.5°C. The event symbolizes a sense of collective responsibility in the field of climate action, as well as the importance of solidarity and mutual trust in addressing the climate crisis.

The walk brought together various local and international organizations, representatives of embassies, UN officials, civil society organizations, private sector representatives, and school students.

Trendyol supports projects that contribute to environmental protection, nature conservation in the countries where it operates, in order to create a positive social impact and promote sustainability.

Reaching a carbon-neutral target across its operations by 2040 is one of our critical missions of Trenydol. With this focus, the company continues to take determined steps towards a low-carbon future with the responsibility of being both a participant in and an accelerator of this transformation.