A tour to Shamakhi Alpaca Farm VIDEO

Shamakhi, October 2, AZERTAC

The next feature in AZERTAC’s “If I Were a Tourist” column highlights the Alpaca Farm in Shamakhi.

Shamakhi, an ancient and beautiful region of Azerbaijan, is known not only for its historical sites and natural landscapes, but also for its unique attractions. One such landmark is the country’s only alpaca farm.

Alpacas, native to the Andes Mountains of South America, were domesticated in Peru centuries ago. Their wool, highly valued worldwide, is hypoallergenic and waterproof.

Today, one does not have to travel thousands of kilometers to see these friendly animals — visitors can engage closely with them at the farm in the village of Meysari, Shamakhi district.

Alpacas are gentle and eco-friendly animals — they do not bite, eagerly follow food, and even allow themselves to be petted and hugged.

The farm’s guide, Parvaz Bandaliyev, notes that these animals have an average lifespan of 20–25 years and require special care to stay healthy. He added: “Since the climate of Shamakhi is very similar to the mountainous regions of Peru, the alpacas have not had any difficulty adapting here.”

Interest in the alpaca farm is growing day by day. According to manager Ulviyya Kokme, tourists come here not only from Azerbaijan but also from abroad. “Guests spend 45–60 minutes with the alpacas. The guide provides information about them, then visitors feed the animals, take pictures, and leave with an upbeat spirit. Such sites are vital for developing the national tourism sector,” she emphasized.