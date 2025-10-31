American expert: New nuclear testing is needed to retain American credibility

Washington, October 31, AZERTAC

“With Moscow and Beijing continuing to conduct nuclear weapons tests, it’s hardly a surprise that President Trump has concluded that the United States must advance and modernize our stockpile, which requires renewed testing,” Jason Epstein, President of the US-based “Southfive Strategies” organization told AZERTAC.

“American presidents, including President Trump during his first term, had envisioned a world free of nuclear weapons but it’s become evident Russia and China are uninterested. Accordingly, new testing is needed to retain American credibility, both as a warning to potential adversaries and reassurance to our allies,” he added.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent