American expert: New nuclear testing is needed to retain American credibility
Washington, October 31, AZERTAC
“With Moscow and Beijing continuing to conduct nuclear weapons tests, it’s hardly a surprise that President Trump has concluded that the United States must advance and modernize our stockpile, which requires renewed testing,” Jason Epstein, President of the US-based “Southfive Strategies” organization told AZERTAC.
“American presidents, including President Trump during his first term, had envisioned a world free of nuclear weapons but it’s become evident Russia and China are uninterested. Accordingly, new testing is needed to retain American credibility, both as a warning to potential adversaries and reassurance to our allies,” he added.
Malahat Najafova
Special correspondent
