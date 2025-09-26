ANAMA delegation attends international conference on mine action

Baku, September 26, AZERTAC

Heads of relevant structural units of the Mine Action Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (ANAMA) participated in the Countering Explosive Threat and Demining Conference taking place in London, Kensington, the UK.

As part of the event, the ANAMA made a comprehensive presentation on the topic of "Mines challenges and explosive remnants of war in Azerbaijan".

The presentation emphasized that the presence of landmines and other explosive remnants of war (ERW) is a major global humanitarian issue. Also, detailed information was provided on the scale of the mine challenges facing Azerbaijan, the threat it poses to people's health and living environment, the activities carried out to eliminate the mine threat in the liberated territories, and the innovative approaches applied in mine clearance operations.

The conference with representatives from more than 30 countries in attendance, brought together over 150 explosive ordnance experts to address challenges, explore new technologies, and share best practices in the field of mine clearance and explosive ordnance disposal (EOD).