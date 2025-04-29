The Azerbaijan State News Agency

ECONOMY

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for air connectivity

Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia discuss prospects for air connectivity

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

President of “Azerbaijan Airlines” CJSC Samir Rzayev met with Essam bin Saleh Al-Jutaili, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, to exchange views on strengthening cooperation and partnership in the field of air transportation.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for enhancing air connectivity between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia. Emphasis was placed on increasing passenger traffic and deepening partnerships in the aviation sector. It was noted that strengthening mutual ties would positively impact the development of tourism and economic relations between the two countries.

In this context, it was mentioned that 94,300 tourists from Saudi Arabia visited Azerbaijan last year, reflecting the growing cooperation and mutual interest between the two nations.

Currently, AZAL operates flights on the Baku-Dammam-Baku route twice a week—on Mondays and Fridays—and flights to Riyadh three times a week—on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

The meeting highlighted the growing strength of Azerbaijan’s air connections with Saudi Arabia and the ongoing expansion of bilateral cooperation.

