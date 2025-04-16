Azerbaijan and Slovakia discuss prospects for military cooperation

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

The official visit of Colonel General Karim Valiyev, First Deputy Minister of Defense and Chief of the General Staff of the Azerbaijan Army, to Slovakia has begun at the invitation of Lieutenant General Daniel Zmeko, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Slovak Republic.

On the first day of the visit, an official welcoming ceremony was held for the Azerbaijani delegation.

During a meeting between Colonel General Karim Valiyev and Lieutenant General Daniel Zmeko, the prospects for military cooperation were discussed, and a broad exchange of views on various issues of mutual interest took place.

Later, Colonel General Valiyev met with Martin Vojtašovič, 2nd State Secretary of the Ministry of Defense of the Slovak Republic.

The two sides discussed cooperation in the military, military-technical, and military-educational fields.