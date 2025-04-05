Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan expand tourism cooperation

Baku, April 5, AZERTAC

In Samarkand, a meeting was held between Azada Huseynova, Deputy Chairperson of Azerbaijan’s State Tourism Agency, and Umid Shadiyev, Chairman of Uzbekistan’s Tourism Committee, to discuss expanding tourism cooperation between the two countries.

The sides exchanged views on enhancing bilateral tourism ties, collaboration within international organizations, and joint opportunities under the “Silk Road” initiative.

During the meeting, a memorandum of cooperation was signed between the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and Uzbekistan’s National PR Center. The document was signed by Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, and Dilshod Murodullayev, Director of the National PR Center of Uzbekistan.

The memorandum aims to boost tourist flows under the joint “Silk Road Tours” initiative, strengthen presence in Central European and other international markets, develop joint tourism products, and organize promotional events and B2B meetings.

As part of the visit, Azada Huseynova also met with Dilshod Narzikulov, Director of the UN Tourism Academy in Samarkand. The two sides discussed expanding cooperation in tourism education.

Following the meeting, a familiarization tour was organized to the “Silk Road” International University of Tourism and Cultural Heritage.

An agreement was reached to conduct joint research on developing the “Silk Road” as a tourism product in cooperation with the university’s Silk Road Research Center.