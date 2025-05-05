Azerbaijan Badminton Federation honored with international award

Baku, May 5, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Badminton Federation (ABF), which has provided huge support to the development of badminton in Africa, was honoured with the BWF Inclusion Award 2025 during the 86th BWF Annual General Meeting in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province.

Simultaneouly, the ABF joined the Council of the Badminton World Federation, with Taleh Ziyadov, President of the Azerbaijan Badminton Federation, electing as a member of the BWF Council for a four-year term.

Taleh Ziyadov stressed that Azerbaijan's role in the World Badminton Federation Council would contribute significantly to the development of this sport in the country.

Azerbaijan elevated from 85th to 46th place in the Badminton World Federation rankings. Earlier, the country hosted major international badminton events, including the Congress of the Badminton Europe Confederation in 2023 and the European Mixed Team Championships in 2025.

Thailand's Khunying Patama Leeswadtrakul was elected President of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) at the 86th BWF Annual General Meeting.