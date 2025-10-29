Azerbaijan, China discuss establishing direct air links between Baku and Xi'an

Baku, October 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with Ye Niuping, Mayor of the Chinese city of Xi'an.

The meeting focused on the current state and future prospects of cooperation in the field of railways and transportation between the two countries, particularly between Xi'an province and Azerbaijan.

The sides also exchanged views on the possibility of establishing direct air links between Baku and Xi'an, as well as enhancing cooperation in artificial intelligence, digitalization, and other areas.

Both parties agreed to establish a joint working group to advance these initiatives.