Azerbaijan, China explore cooperation in green energy, infrastructure and industry

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov met with Yuanlong Zhou, President of China’s Datang Overseas Investment Company on the margins of the First Azerbaijan International Investment Forum.

During the meeting, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov noted that Azerbaijan attaches great importance to economic and trade partnership with China. He highlighted Azerbaijan’s favourable business environment, development of mutually beneficial partnership and the wide opportunities for joint efforts.

Discussions focused on strengthening cooperation in the fields of green energy, infrastructure, and industry.