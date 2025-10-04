The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Azerbaijan claims another gold at 3rd CIS Games

Yevlakh, October 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani female boxer Gular Huseynova proved her mettle by winning the gold medal at the 3rd CIS Games.

She defeated Russian Daria Gavrina in the girls` 48kg final, earning the top podium of the tournament.

