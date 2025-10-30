Azerbaijan, Huawei discuss implementation of “Smart City” concept
Baku, October 30, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with Hao Zhichen, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group for the Middle East and Central Asia.
The meeting focused on Azerbaijan’s artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, the development of appropriate infrastructure for implementing AI solutions, and Huawei’s offerings based on its global experience in this field.
The sides exchanged views on the application of AI technologies in government platforms, the implementation of the “Smart City” concept using Huawei’s expertise, and joint initiatives aimed at developing human capital.
FEEDBACK
Other news in this section
Baku hosts official reception to celebrate Türkiye's national holiday
- 29.10.2025 [22:52]
SOFAZ delegation visits Saudi Arabia
- 29.10.2025 [22:24]
Speaker Sahiba Gafarova: Türkiye strives to contribute to dialogue and peace
- 29.10.2025 [21:38]
De Bruyne undergoes successful surgery after thigh injury taking penalty
- 29.10.2025 [21:31]
Azerbaijan’s Supreme Court and Kazakh High Judicial Council sign MoU
- 29.10.2025 [21:23]
Euronews broadcasts report on Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan district
- 29.10.2025 [19:20]
Pakistan threatens to 'obliterate' Taliban after peace talks fail
- 29.10.2025 [17:39]
Azerbaijan's strategic currency reserves exceed foreign debt by 16 times
- 29.10.2025 [17:07]
Azerbaijan joins international cultural festival in Brussels
- 29.10.2025 [17:02]
Azerbaijani taekwondo fighter wins world bronze in China
- 29.10.2025 [16:50]
Azerbaijan joins Paris Peace Forum
- 29.10.2025 [16:39]
Indonesia, Australia conduct joint disaster response exercise
- 29.10.2025 [16:19]
Azerbaijan`s Sheki hosts First ECO Silk Road Working Group meeting
- 29.10.2025 [16:09]
Baku State University and Turkic Academy sign MoU
- 29.10.2025 [15:49]
Juventus pick Spalletti as new coach, media say
- 29.10.2025 [15:47]
Israel launches AI-powered medical assistant for children’s hospital doctors
- 29.10.2025 [15:14]
WHO organizes trainings on assistive products in Shamakhi
- 29.10.2025 [15:14]