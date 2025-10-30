Azerbaijan, Huawei discuss implementation of “Smart City” concept

Baku, October 30, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev met with Hao Zhichen, President of Huawei Enterprise Business Group for the Middle East and Central Asia.

The meeting focused on Azerbaijan’s artificial intelligence (AI) strategy, the development of appropriate infrastructure for implementing AI solutions, and Huawei’s offerings based on its global experience in this field.

The sides exchanged views on the application of AI technologies in government platforms, the implementation of the “Smart City” concept using Huawei’s expertise, and joint initiatives aimed at developing human capital.