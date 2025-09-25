Azerbaijan joins First International Forum of Prosecutors in Kazakhstan

Astana, September 25, AZERTAC

The First International Forum of Prosecutors has commenced in the Kazakh city of Turkistan, bringing together representatives from the prosecutor's offices of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Hungary, Kyrgyzstan, Türkiye, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan.

The two-day forum will feature perspectives and practical solutions regarding the protection of human rights.

Berik Asylov, Kazakhstan’s Prosecutor General, opened the forum with a keynote address, emphasizing its significance in enhancing national justice systems and the strengthening of international cooperation. He noted that the event provides a unique opportunity to enhance the effectiveness of law enforcement agencies through experience sharing and closer ties among state prosecutors from different countries.

The forum’s program includes discussions on digitalization and the use of new technologies in the legal sphere, along with training sessions, interactive surveys, and quizzes.

Elshan Rustamov

Special correspondent