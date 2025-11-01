The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SPORTS

Azerbaijan judo team tops European Championship

Baku, November 1, AZERTAC

The U-23 European Judo Championship concluded in Chișinău, Moldova.

On the second day of competition, Azerbaijan secured a full set of medals. Kenan Nasibov (+100 kg) defeated all opponents to claim continental gold. Omer Rajabli (81 kg) took silver, while Aslan Kotsoyev (90 kg) earned bronze.

On the first day, Islam Rahimov (66 kg) had won gold.

This marks the first time in Azerbaijani judo history that athletes have claimed U-23 European gold in the 66 kg and +100 kg categories.

Overall, Azerbaijan finished with 2 gold, 1 silver, and 1 bronze—4 medals total—topping both the team standings and men’s category. Despite fielding only male judokas, the team led among 37 nations.

