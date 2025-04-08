Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum to hold “Second Life” exhibition

Baku, April 8, AZERTAC

On April 17, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will open the exhibition "Second Life," featuring paintings on carpets. The project is organized by Arts Council Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum, and supported by the European Crafts Alliance and ICOM Azerbaijan National Committee. The exhibition is curated by Sona Guliyeva.

The exhibition will display paintings of various genres on old, damaged, or unusable carpets from different regions of Azerbaijan, created by 25 professional artists. These works, made on traditional carpets woven between the 1980s and 2000s, have been reimagined through the synthesis of contemporary artistic styles. Karabakh motifs, symbols of Azerbaijan such as pomegranates, and other cultural elements are presented in a modern interpretation.

The project aims to preserve Azerbaijani carpet art while presenting it in a new light within the context of contemporary art. It also seeks to foster ecological thinking and promote recycling through art. The key objective is to engage both local and international artists in this creative process, while promoting the art of carpet weaving, a vital part of Azerbaijani cultural heritage, on the global stage.

The exhibition is aligned with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, specifically SDG 12: Responsible Consumption and Production, and SDG 13: Climate Action.

The exhibition will run until April 27.