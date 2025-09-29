Azerbaijan participates in 2nd International Tea Festival in Brussels

Brussels, September 29, AZERTAC

The 2nd International Tea Festival was held in Brussels, bringing together 45 organizations from 22 countries to showcase their national tea products.

Azerbaijan was represented at the event by the Fireland Azerbaijanis Union. Visitors enjoyed a variety of flavorful teas, including thyme, rose, cardamom, clove, and other aromatic blends, while also exploring the country’s rich tea culture.

Supported by the Azerbaijani Embassy and the Azerbaijani community in Belgium, the Azerbaijani stand also featured a traditional tea table, offering sweets such as shekerbura, pakhlava, assorted jams, noghul, and homemade sugar candies. Guests were introduced to the preparation traditions behind these treats.

The stand attracted significant attention, and the Fireland Azerbaijani Union was invited to participate in the next festival, scheduled to be held in Paris.

Vugar Seyidov

Special correspondent