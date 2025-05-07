Azerbaijan represented at Tervuren Festival in Belgium

Brussels, May 7, AZERTAC

The “Fireland” Azerbaijani Union has represented Azerbaijan at the annual “Tervuren” Festival in Belgium.

The Azerbaijani national stand featured samples of the national culture and cuisine, also including the artistic program from the Azerbaijani students studying in Belgium. Visitors enjoyed delicious food and lively performances.

The national stand left lasting impression on the visitors.

Held every May, the annual Tervuren Festival gathers representatives of various diaspora, cultural, and social organizations.

Vugar Seyidov

Special correspondent