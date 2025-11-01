Azerbaijan, Switzerland enhance technical and scientific cooperation
Baku, November 1, AZERTAC
The Azerbaijan Institute of Metrology AzMİ) under the State Antimonopoly Service and Consumer Market Control and the Swiss Federal Institute of Metrology (METAS) signed an agreement to expand scientific and technical cooperation.
The document covers the exchange of theoretical and practical expertise between AzMI and METAS, enhancement of measurement accuracy, and implementation of joint initiatives aimed at strengthening partnership ties, implementation of joint research and innovation projects.
The agreement also provides for organising seminars and training sessions, as well as joint activities in legal and industrial metrology.
