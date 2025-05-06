Azerbaijan to join youth hockey tournament for first time

Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani hockey players will showcase their skills at the “Galaxy Cup 2025” tournament to be held in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, on May 9-11.

For the first time ever, a team representing “Ojag Sports Club”, consisting of 10 players born between 2013 and 2015, will join the competition.

It will mark a significant milestone in developing this type of sport in Azerbaijan.