Azerbaijan, Turkic Foundation to expand cooperation in media and cultural projects

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov met with President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova.

Ahmed Ismayilov touched upon the current state of media relations between Turkic states and Azerbaijan. Highlighting the importance of strengthening mutual media activities, he emphasized that cooperation with the Foundation would provide a basis for implementing joint projects in the future and enhance the efficiency of cooperation.

Providing detailed information about the goals and areas of activity of the Foundation, Aktoty Raimkulova spoke about projects implemented to preserve, study, and transmit the common cultural values of the Turkic peoples to future generations. She noted that the media plays an important role in promoting this heritage at the international level.

The parties exchanged views on the implementation of various programs as part of future cooperation.