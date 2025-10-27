Azerbaijan, UN sign Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework for 2026-2030

Baku, October 27, AZERTAC

On the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the United Nations, the Government of Azerbaijan and the UN Country Team in Azerbaijan signed the new UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (UNSDCF) for 2026–2030.

The new Cooperation Framework was signed by Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Vladanka Andreeva, the UN Resident Coordinator in the country. The Framework defines the strategic direction of partnership between the Government and the United Nations over the next five years, reflecting shared commitments to advance sustainable development and the well-being of all people in Azerbaijan.

Vladanka Andreeva, United Nations Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, highlighted the strong partnership between the Government of Azerbaijan and the United Nations in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals. She noted that the signing of the new Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework, coinciding with the UN’s 80th anniversary, marks a new and forward-looking phase of collaboration-grounded in shared commitment to sustainable development for people and planet.

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, emphasized the important role of the United Nations as one of the main pillars of multilateral diplomacy and extended his congratulations on the occasion of the Organization’s 80th anniversary. Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan, in full alignment with the UN’s Global Agenda, attaches particular importance to advancing the Sustainable Development Goals, promoting digital innovations, empowering women and youth, and fostering humanitarian initiatives and intercultural dialogue.

In his remarks, Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, highlighted the long-standing and effective cooperation between Azerbaijan and the United Nations. He noted that this partnership has created new opportunities for sustainable development and effective support mechanisms to enhance the country’s economic development model. The Minister emphasized that the new Cooperation Framework, marking a new phase of joint action, builds upon the achievements of previous cooperation periods and aligns with Azerbaijan’s long-term socio-economic priorities, including the development of human capital, promotion of innovation, ecosystems, climate resilience, an efficient green transition, and inclusive growth.

The event brought together senior government officials, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and international organizations. Participants reflected on eight decades of the UN’s global work and Azerbaijan’s partnership with the Organization in advancing the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The ceremony featured a screening of “A Living Legacy,” a short film dedicated to the UN’s 80-year history of promoting peace, dignity, and prosperity for all.

The UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework (2026–2030) serves as the central planning instrument for the UN development system’s activities in Azerbaijan, guiding joint efforts to accelerate progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals through coordinated, transparent, and accountable action.