Azerbaijani and Iraqi FMs explore regional issues

Baku, May 7, AZERTAC

As part of his official visit to the Republic of Iraq, Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister met with Fuad Hussein, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq.

The meeting began with one-on-one talks, followed by an expanded session with the participation of both countries` delegations.

The expanded session focused on the bilateral and regional cooperation agenda, particularly the prospects for partnerships in economy, trade, energy, transport, communications, science, culture, education, and tourism, as well as the broader regional and global developments.

During the meeting, the sides explored the role of the historic friendship and fraternity between Azerbaijan and Iraq, the cultural and traditional affinity between the two peoples in strengthening bilateral relations. The importance of high-level contacts and visits, and the mechanism of political consultations in further enhancing cooperation was emphasized as well.

Jeyhun Bayramov highlighted the importance of existing cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, particularly the Intergovernmental Joint Commission on Economic, Trade, Scientific, Technical, and Cultural Cooperation, as well as the Azerbaijan-Iraq Business Council. He stressed the need to fully utilize the prospects for expanding bilateral economic relations, especially in the fields of energy and mutual investment.

The meeting also addressed cooperation within regional and international organizations, including the UN, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Non-Aligned Movement, and the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA), stressing the importance of continuing mutual support within multilateral platforms.

The parties discussed the development of cooperation in the humanitarian and educational fields and emphasized the benefit from scholarship programs for students from OIC and Non-Aligned Movement member states, including such initiatives as the Heydar Aliyev International Education Grant Program.

The two noted that the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding on Cooperation between ADA University and the Foreign Service Institute of the Republic of Iraq was a milestone event in enhancing cooperation in the field of education.

The meeting also included detailed discussions on regional and international security issues, the current situation in the Middle East, tensions between India and Pakistan, and the post-conflict realities in Azerbaijan, including the country's efforts in restoration, reconstruction, demining, and peacebuilding.

The ministers then delivered statements on the outcomes of the meeting during a press conference attended by media representatives.