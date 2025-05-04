Azerbaijani gymnast wins bronze medal at European Cup in Baku

Baku, May 4, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani rhythmic gymnast Shams Agahuseynova claimed a bronze medal at the European Cup in Baku.

Agahuseynova secured third place on the podium by scoring 24.400 points in the hoop routine.

The gold medal in this program was awarded to Ukraine's Liubov Horashchenko, while Poland's Ksenia Zizyik won silver.

The tournament, which brings together more than 170 gymnasts from 25 countries, is set to conclude today.