Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Paris

Paris, September 26, AZERTAC

An event on the occasion of September 27 - Remembrance Day of Azerbaijan was held at the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Paris.

The event commenced with performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan, followed by a minute of silence in honor of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland.

Azerbaijani Ambassador to France Leyla Abdullayeva, Permanent Representative to UNESCO Elman Abdullayev, and Military Attaché of the Embassy Javid Abdullayev highlighted the historical significance of the glorious victory gained by the valiant Azerbaijan Army under the command of the victorious Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The speakers emphasized that the heroic soldiers and officers of Azerbaijan’s Army, who turned the people's thirty-year dream into reality and demonstrated their military might to the whole world, continue to stand like an "Iron Fist" in the protection and defense of the liberated territories and borders.