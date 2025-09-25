Azerbaijani martyrs of Patriotic War commemorated in Toronto

Baku, September 25, AZERTAC

An event titled "Echo of Peace" was organized at the University of Toronto, one of Canada’s leading higher education institutions, to mark the 5th anniversary of September 27 – Memorial Day.

Azerbaijan's Chargé d'Affaires in Canada Vusal Suleymanov, Türkiye's Consul General in Toronto Can Yoldas, Pakistan's Consul General in Toronto Khalil Ahmed Bajwa, historian and former Azerbaijani representative to the UN Ilgar Mammadov, Head of the "Vatan" Center and Canadian Azerbaijani House Lalin Hasanova, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani diaspora in Canada attended the event.

The event was organized by the "Vatan" Azerbaijani Art and Culture Center. It began with a minute of silence in memory of the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the Motherland.

Speakers highlighted the historical significance of Memorial Day, noting that the 44-day Patriotic War — in which the Azerbaijani Army achieved victory under the leadership of Supreme Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev — began on September 27.

A documentary film titled "Shusha" was screened by American musician and President of the American Mugham Society Jeffrey Werbock, who also performed Azerbaijani mugham on the kamancha.

The event concluded with an artistic performance prepared with the participation of students and young people from the “My Azerbaijan” weekend school, which operates under the Canadian Azerbaijan House.