Azerbaijani Para badminton player ready for action in Dubai tournament
Baku, May 6, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani badminton player Ibrahim Aliyev will test his strength the 6th Fazza Dubai Para Badminton International 2025, set to take place in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on May 6.
The Azerbaijani athlete will compete in the men’s SU5 category.
The competition will run until May 11.
