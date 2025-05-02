Azerbaijani rower claims gold at President Cup 2025

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijani rower Alimurad Hajizade (born 2009–2010) clinched a gold medal at the International President Cup 2025 regatta, held at the Kur Olympic Training and Sports Center in Mingachevir. The event is dedicated to the 102nd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

In addition to Hajizade’s victory, Azerbaijani rowers secured three silver and five bronze medals at the tournament.

The regatta will conclude on May 2.