Azerbaijani, Serbian artillerymen hold joint tactical exercise

Baku, October 28, AZERTAC

In accordance with the bilateral military cooperation plan signed between the Defense Ministries of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Serbia, a joint tactical exercise involving artillery units from both countries was held, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The exercise, conducted in Serbia, featured combat firing using self-propelled howitzers and multiple-launch rocket systems.

During the live-fire drills with NORA B-52 self-propelled howitzers, targets were destroyed with precise artillery fire, and the assigned tasks were successfully completed.

The exercise focused on the mutual exchange of experience, enhancing the command staff’s knowledge and skills, improving the personnel’s field and practical abilities, and strengthening coordination in planning unit operations during combat.