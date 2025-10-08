Azerbaijani, Ukrainian Ombudspersons discuss expanding human rights cooperation

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

The Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, met with the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights, Dmytro Lubinets.

During the meeting, Sabina Aliyeva highlighted the fruitful cooperation and friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Ukraine across various areas.

The parties commended their successful collaboration in protecting human rights and fundamental freedoms through their respective Ombudsman institutions and emphasized the importance of further strengthening this cooperation.

They also exchanged views on humanitarian issues arising during wartime and efforts to safeguard the rights of civilians, including refugees and internally displaced persons (IDPs).

Sabina Aliyeva noted that Azerbaijan had suffered from the consequences of war for many years, as hundreds of thousands of people were displaced from their ancestral lands as a result of Armenia’s military aggression against Azerbaijan. She underlined that the thirty-year occupation ended with the Second Karabakh War, which ensured the liberation of the occupied territories, the restoration of the rights of former IDPs, and the implementation of their return process to their native lands.

The Ukrainian Ombudsman was also briefed on the fact-finding missions carried out by the Azerbaijani Ombudsman during and after the Second Karabakh War, as well as the corresponding reports.

In turn, Dmytro Lubinets expressed his gratitude to Ombudsman Sabina Aliyeva for the sincere meeting and conveyed appreciation to the Azerbaijani government for its humanitarian assistance to Ukraine and the attention and care extended to Ukrainian children.

The meeting also discussed prospects for joint efforts to further enhance the protection of human rights and freedoms.