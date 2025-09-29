Azerbaijan’s Culture Minister delivers speech at UNESCO Conference

Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Culture Adil Karimli delivered a speech at the Third High-Level Ministerial Dialogue of the “Group of Friends for Culture-Based Climate Action,” held within the framework of UNESCO’s MONDIACULT 2025 conference.

The minister expressed gratitude to Spain for hosting the event and to Brazil and the United Arab Emirates for supporting the initiative, specifically highlighting the outcomes of COP28 and COP29. He underlined that COP29, held in Baku, marked a significant step in strengthening the role of culture in climate action, with the adoption of the Baku Finance Goal regarded as a historic turning point in global climate financing.

Adil Karimli also recalled Azerbaijan’s “Culture for Climate” (C4C) initiative, noting that the role of culture in combating climate change will be further discussed during Baku Climate Week.

The minister emphasized that the “Green World Solidarity Year” declared by President Ilham Aliyev, the designation of the liberated Karabakh and East Zangezur regions as green energy zones, and the international forums held under the Baku Process demonstrate Azerbaijan’s commitment to a sustainable future.

Concluding his remarks, he said: “Culture and the environment are inseparable. Through joint efforts, we can build a more sustainable world for future generations.”