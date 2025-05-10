AZERTAC staff pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev VIDEO

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

On May 10, the staff of AZERTAC visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, and laid flowers at his tomb.

They also honored the memory of the National Leader’s wife, renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, by placing flowers at her grave.

The AZERTAC staff likewise paid tribute to prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and Professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

Prior to the visit to the Alley of Honors, flowers were laid in front of the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the agency’s administrative building.