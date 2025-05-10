The Azerbaijan State News Agency

SOCIETY

AZERTAC staff pays tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev VIDEO

Baku, May 10, AZERTAC

On May 10, the staff of AZERTAC visited the Alley of Honors to pay tribute to National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, the architect and founder of the modern and independent Azerbaijani state, and laid flowers at his tomb.

They also honored the memory of the National Leader’s wife, renowned ophthalmologist and academician Zarifa Aliyeva, by placing flowers at her grave.

The AZERTAC staff likewise paid tribute to prominent statesman Aziz Aliyev and Professor Tamerlan Aliyev.

Prior to the visit to the Alley of Honors, flowers were laid in front of the bust of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at the agency’s administrative building.

President Ilham Aliyev: We are working on a cable road project connecting Shusha with Khankendi
  • 10.05.2025 [18:51]

President Ilham Aliyev: We are working on a cable road project connecting Shusha with Khankendi

A key message from President Ilham Aliyev: Those who do not reckon with us today will regret it tomorrow
  • 10.05.2025 [18:46]

A key message from President Ilham Aliyev: Those who do not reckon with us today will regret it tomorrow

President: Patriotic War is chronicle of both professionalism, heroism and national spirit
  • 10.05.2025 [18:26]

President: Patriotic War is chronicle of both professionalism, heroism and national spirit

Azerbaijani President: Foreign visitors visiting liberated regions cannot hide their astonishment
  • 10.05.2025 [18:25]

Azerbaijani President: Foreign visitors visiting liberated regions cannot hide their astonishment

President Ilham Aliyev: The whole life and all the activities of the Great Leader were dedicated to the Azerbaijani people and state
  • 10.05.2025 [18:20]

President Ilham Aliyev: The whole life and all the activities of the Great Leader were dedicated to the Azerbaijani people and state

President: More houses will be built in Kangarli village in the second stage
  • 10.05.2025 [16:19]

President: More houses will be built in Kangarli village in the second stage

President Ilham Aliyev: Today, in the example of Kangarli, we see a renewed Azerbaijan and the restored Karabakh
  • 10.05.2025 [16:06]

President Ilham Aliyev: Today, in the example of Kangarli, we see a renewed Azerbaijan and the restored Karabakh

Heydar Aliyev factor was crucial in realizing Azerbaijani people's aspirations for sovereignty and independence
  • 10.05.2025 [12:54]

Heydar Aliyev factor was crucial in realizing Azerbaijani people's aspirations for sovereignty and independence

Tree-planting campaign held in Baku with participation of Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva
  • 10.05.2025 [11:27]

Tree-planting campaign held in Baku with participation of Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva

Azerbaijan welcomes ceasefire between India and Pakistan

  • [21:49]

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of Aghdam Mugham Center

  • [21:35]

Energy conference honoring Heydar Aliyev held in Turkmenistan

  • [19:03]

President Ilham Aliyev: We are working on a cable road project connecting Shusha with Khankendi

  • [18:51]

A key message from President Ilham Aliyev: Those who do not reckon with us today will regret it tomorrow

  • [18:46]

President: Patriotic War is chronicle of both professionalism, heroism and national spirit

  • [18:26]

Azerbaijani President: Foreign visitors visiting liberated regions cannot hide their astonishment

  • [18:25]

President Ilham Aliyev: The whole life and all the activities of the Great Leader were dedicated to the Azerbaijani people and state

  • [18:20]

Pakistan and India agree on full and immediate ceasefire, announces US President Donald Trump

  • [18:16]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister briefs President on Indian aggression and Pakistan’s response

  • [17:37]
President: More houses will be built in Kangarli village in the second stage

  • [16:19]

President Ilham Aliyev: Today, in the example of Kangarli, we see a renewed Azerbaijan and the restored Karabakh

  • [16:06]

Jeyhun Bayramov: Our position on India-Pakistan tension is fully based on international law

  • [16:03]

President Ilham Aliyev met with residents who moved to Kangarli village in Aghdam and presented them with keys to their new homes

  • [15:50]

President Ilham Aliyev examined newly built individual houses in Aghdam’s Kangarli village

  • [15:32]

Nursery-kindergarten inaugurated in Aghdam’s Kangarli village

  • [15:27]

President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Kangarli village secondary school in Aghdam

  • [15:23]

President Ilham Aliyev examined conditions at club-community center in Aghdam’s Kangarli village

  • [15:18]

President Ilham Aliyev inspected multifunctional administrative building constructed for local executive bodies in Aghdam’s Kangarli village

  • [15:14]

Samir Nuriyev: Thanks to active foreign policy, Azerbaijan’s international relations have expanded

  • [15:10]

President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of first phase of Kangarli village in Aghdam district

  • [15:10]

Head of Presidential Administration: Primary goal of the national development strategy initiated by the National Leader was the full restoration of Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and sovereignty

  • [14:53]

Azerbaijani Army positions subjected to fire

  • [14:38]

Return of National Leader to Baku marked a crucial phase in laying the foundations of Azerbaijan’s future development

  • [14:30]

Investigation continues into external impact on AZAL aircraft in Russian airspace

  • [14:26]

Samir Nuriyev: National Leader Heydar Aliyev ensured the rise of the Azerbaijani state he founded and guaranteed the eternity and irreversibility of its independence

  • [13:26]

Jeyhun Bayramov: Azerbaijan has specific legitimate expectations of Armenia

  • [13:01]

Heydar Aliyev factor was crucial in realizing Azerbaijani people's aspirations for sovereignty and independence

  • [12:54]

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif convenes National Command Authority meeting

  • [12:37]

Pakistan launches “Operation Bunyan-un-Marsoos” to respond to blatant aggression; targets key Indian military installations

  • [12:26]

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks with Pakistani leadership by telephone

  • [12:25]
President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Aghdam Railway and Bus Terminal Complex VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of Aghdam Railway and Bus Terminal Complex VIDEO

Heydar Aliyev's memory honored in Washington

  • [11:40]

Tree-planting campaign held in Baku with participation of Leyla Aliyeva and Arzu Aliyeva

  • [11:27]

National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary marked in Paris

  • [11:15]

Azerbaijan's state and government officials pay tribute to National Leader Heydar Aliyev

  • [11:05]

MAMA “Mother Nature” exhibition opens in Rome

  • [11:00]

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on Heydar Aliyev’s birthday

  • [09:04]

President of Azerbaijan shared post on National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s birthday

  • [00:38]

Azerbaijan and Morocco sign cooperation agreement on employment

  • 09.05.2025 [22:06]

Trump says 80% tariff on China 'seems right' ahead of trade talks

  • 09.05.2025 [21:42]

Pakistani delegation visits Azerbaijan National Defense University

  • 09.05.2025 [21:36]

Participants of "Anatolian Phoenix - 2025" exercise depart for Türkiye

  • 09.05.2025 [21:26]
Livestock complex of "Goch Et" Rural Farm LLC inaugurated in Khojaly's Khanabad Village VIDEO

Livestock complex of "Goch Et" Rural Farm LLC inaugurated in Khojaly's Khanabad Village VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of “Khojaly" substation and Digital Control Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev attended inauguration of “Khojaly" substation and Digital Control Center owned by “Azerishig” OJSC VIDEO

Foundation stone laid for fourth residential complex to be built in Shusha VIDEO

Foundation stone laid for fourth residential complex to be built in Shusha VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of Shusha Wellness and Health Center VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended opening of Shusha Wellness and Health Center VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended inauguration of Dashalti village mosque in Shusha district VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva attended inauguration of Dashalti village mosque in Shusha district VIDEO

Azerbaijani oil price climbs above $64

  • 09.05.2025 [15:37]

FM Bayramov discusses rising regional tensions with Pakistani counterpart

  • 09.05.2025 [15:20]

Chelsea and Betis to vie for Conference League title

  • 09.05.2025 [13:38]

Man United and Tottenham reach Europa League final

  • 09.05.2025 [13:34]

Azerbaijan and Vietnam discuss cooperation in IT, digitalization, and cybersecurity

  • 09.05.2025 [12:58]

President Ilham Aliyev congratulated Friedrich Merz on his election as Federal Chancellor of Germany

  • 09.05.2025 [12:46]
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to Azerbaijanis who died for Victory over fascism VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva paid tribute to Azerbaijanis who died for Victory over fascism VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev congratulates Pope Leo XIV on his election

  • 09.05.2025 [12:03]

To His Excellency Mr. Friedrich Merz, Federal Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany

  • 09.05.2025 [10:53]

To His Excellency Mr. Daniel Noboa Azín, President of the Republic of Ecuador

  • 09.05.2025 [10:51]

To His Holiness Pope Leo XIV

  • 09.05.2025 [10:41]

Mehriban Aliyeva shared post on the occasion of May 9 — Victory Day

  • 09.05.2025 [10:28]
President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at Alley of Honors VIDEO

President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited tomb of National Leader Heydar Aliyev at Alley of Honors VIDEO

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 09.05.2025 [09:39]

President Ilham Aliyev made post on victory over fascism

  • 09.05.2025 [00:24]

Release from the Press Service of the President

  • 08.05.2025 [23:16]

Another renovated courtyard under "Our Courtyard" Project opened for residents' use in Shirvan

  • 08.05.2025 [22:45]

Prevost, 'Latin Yankee', is first American pope

  • 08.05.2025 [22:39]
Court hearings feature testimonies regarding torture of Azerbaijanis held hostage by Armenian armed forces during occupation of Kalbajar VIDEO

Court hearings feature testimonies regarding torture of Azerbaijanis held hostage by Armenian armed forces during occupation of Kalbajar VIDEO

Azerbaijani and Turkish Naval Forces representatives hold meeting

  • 08.05.2025 [20:42]

Drill review of personnel to participate in Anatolian Phoenix - 2025 exercise held

  • 08.05.2025 [20:21]

Expert: Azerbaijan holds strong potential to become a strategic gateway for Vietnam’s access to Caucasus markets – INTERVIEW

  • 08.05.2025 [20:17]
AZERTAC and Vietnam’s VNA sign new cooperation agreement VIDEO

AZERTAC and Vietnam’s VNA sign new cooperation agreement VIDEO

Azerbaijani wushu fighters bring home six European medals from Greece

  • 08.05.2025 [19:13]

President Ilham Aliyev grants Presidential scholarship to group of cultural and scientific figures

  • 08.05.2025 [18:28]

Azerbaijan's non-oil exports increased by 18 percent

  • 08.05.2025 [18:26]

National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Tehran

  • 08.05.2025 [18:06]

Passenger ropeway to be built in Heydar Aliyev Park in Balakan - ORDER

  • 08.05.2025 [17:44]

Fed warns of stagflation while Trump signals a hard line in China talks

  • 08.05.2025 [17:30]

Video footage on occupation of Kalbajar by Armenian armed forces featured in court

  • 08.05.2025 [17:30]

Dr. Bharat Thakur: The energy I feel in Azerbaijan is very creative INTERVIEW

  • 08.05.2025 [16:56]

Rome hosts event marking National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary

  • 08.05.2025 [16:44]

Azerbaijani, Turkmen FMs discuss Caspian Sea cooperation over phone

  • 08.05.2025 [16:34]

President Ilham Aliyev: Solidarity between Azerbaijan and Türkiye contributes to the entire Turkic world

  • 08.05.2025 [16:32]

Azerbaijani judokas ready for action at Gori Senior European Cup 2025

  • 08.05.2025 [16:17]

Art museums could change thinking process – study

  • 08.05.2025 [16:16]

Expert: Azerbaijan could turn Trans-Caspian Corridor into the “golden route” for China-Europe land transport – INTERVIEW

  • 08.05.2025 [16:01]

National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s 102nd anniversary celebrated in Berlin

  • 08.05.2025 [15:46]

Emine Erdogan visits Azerbaijani stand at International Islamic Arts Fair

  • 08.05.2025 [15:38]

General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam concludes state visit to Azerbaijan

  • 08.05.2025 [15:10]

Black smoke from conclave again, no pope elected

  • 08.05.2025 [15:07]

To the participants of the 28th Eurasian Economic Summit

  • 08.05.2025 [15:06]

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament meets with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam

  • 08.05.2025 [15:05]

PM Ali Asadov meets with General Secretary of Communist Party of Vietnam To Lam

  • 08.05.2025 [15:00]

Kazakhstan and UAE to build wind farm in Zhambyl region

  • 08.05.2025 [14:50]

Magnitude 3.4. quake jolts Azerbaijan’s Gusar district

  • 08.05.2025 [14:40]

Azerbaijan House opens in Lebanon

  • 08.05.2025 [14:40]

OTS Conference of High Courts adopts its statute

  • 08.05.2025 [14:35]

Specialized face mask can detect kidney disease with just your breath

  • 08.05.2025 [14:24]

Azerbaijan and Vietnam to establish Joint Business Council

  • 08.05.2025 [13:55]

Moroccan media highlights Princess Lalla Hasnaa’s role in Rabat Carpet Exhibition in Baku

  • 08.05.2025 [13:42]