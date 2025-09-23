Bahar Muradova addresses side-event organized by Türkiye at UN

New York, September 23, AZERTAC

Bahar Muradova, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, delivered remarks at a side-event titled “Better Together: Global Solidarity Rooted in the Family”, organized by Türkiye with the participation of Azerbaijan and several other countries on the sidelines of the High-Level Meeting of the UN General Assembly to mark the 30th anniversary of the 4th World Conference on Women.

In her address, Bahar Muradova highlighted the current global reality where the convergence of armed conflicts, severe climate change impacts, rapid urbanization, and escalating digital threats is creating complex and multifaceted crises that undermine societal stability worldwide. She emphasized that the family serves as a fundamental support system, stressing that for Azerbaijan, the family has long been regarded as a cornerstone of societal stability, national unity, and individual well-being.

She also shared insights into the legal reforms implemented by Azerbaijan in recent years, as well as the Zero-Waste initiative supported by First Lady of Türkiye Emine Erdogan and First Lady of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva, which has gained global recognition. Muradova described the Zero-Waste initiative not only as an ecological project but also as a valuable platform for solidarity within the family institution.

The event was attended by First Lady of the Republic of Türkiye Emine Erdogan, Minister of Family and Social Services of Türkiye Mahinur Özdemir Göktaş, and representatives of partner countries.

Malahat Najafova

Special correspondent