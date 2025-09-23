Baku hosts Executive Board Meeting of OIC Labour Centre

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

The Executive Board Meeting of the OIC Labour Centre was held in Baku to prepare for the second session of the Centre’s General Assembly and to strengthen its activities, with the participation of labour ministers and delegations from member states of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.

The session began with welcoming remarks and the recitation of verses from the Holy Qur'an.

Anar Aliyev, Chairman of the Executive Council of the OIC Labour Centre and Azerbaijan’s Minister of Labour and Social Protection of the Population, stressed that Azerbaijan supports the strengthening of Islamic solidarity worldwide. He emphasized that relations between Azerbaijan and the Organisation are based on effective cooperation and dialogue, reaffirming Azerbaijan’s commitment to the core principles of the OIC as an active member.

He noted that the OIC Labour Centre, established on the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev, serves as an important platform for strengthening solidarity and promoting cooperation among member states. He also underlined the significance of the meeting in terms of enhancing the Centre’s activities.

Abdullah bin Nasser Abuthnain, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Council of the OIC Labour Centre and Vice Minister of Human Recourses and Social Development for Labor of Saudi Arabia, said the meeting provided an opportunity to expand relations among member countries and foster active exchanges of experience.

Azer Bayramov, Director General of the OIC Labour Centre, highlighted the Centre’s role—as the youngest OIC institution—in expanding cooperation among member states in areas such as labour market development, protection of workers’ rights, and the promotion of employment opportunities.

The Executive Council of the Centre discussed several draft resolutions and agreed to submit them to the General Assembly of the Labour Centre at its working sessions.