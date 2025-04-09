Baku Slavic University, Albania`s University of New York Tirana sign MoU

Baku, April 9, AZERTAC

The Baku Slavic University, Albania`s University of New York Tirana signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation.

The document was signed by Anar Nagiyev, Rector of Baku Slavic University, and Ali Güneş, Rector of University of New York Tirana.

The memorandum envisages bachelor`s degree student exchange, organization of summer schools, implementation of joint scientific projects, organization of joint conferences and symposiums, as well as mutual exchange of academic staff.

This new partnership opens up wide opportunities for educational and scientific cooperation between the universities, as well as possesses great potential in terms of developing joint educational programs and implementing cultural projects.