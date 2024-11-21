Barbadian minister: COP29 is a major financial target, we need help

Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

“Barbados is a small developing island nation. This event is a prominent financial goal for us. We really need more help,” stated Shantal Munro-Knight, Minister in the Prime Minister's Office of Barbados, in an interview with AZERTAC.

Expressing hope for meaningful outcomes from COP29, the minister said, “We want to observe COP29 achieving good results. We want the presidents, states, and organizations speaking here to make a commitment to achieve the goal and follow it. Azerbaijan is doing a fantastic job in terms of leading the conference."