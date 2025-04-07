BHOS students represent Azerbaijan in New Zealand

Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

Almaz Heydarova, a first-year Master’s student in Oil and Gas Technologies at Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS), and Gunel Rahimli, a 2024 BHOS graduate in Chemical Engineering, represented Azerbaijan at the International Congress on Sustainability Science & Engineering (ICOSSE'25) held in Auckland, New Zealand.

The students participated in discussion sessions on the topic “Efficient Gold Recovery from Waste Printed Circuit Boards” and delivered poster presentations on the same subject.

Their participation in the conference was made possible with the support of AzerGold.

ICOSSE'25 offered Almaz Heydarova and Gunel Rahimli the opportunity to engage with international experts and take part in high-level discussions on innovative solutions in the field.

Key topics addressed at the conference included innovative waste management and recycling technologies, sustainable approaches to resource restoration, digitalization and integration of artificial intelligence into industrial processes, and closed-loop economy strategies across various industries.