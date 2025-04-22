BHOS, Türkiye’s Boğaziçi University discuss cooperation

Baku, April 22, AZERTAC

Rector of Baku Higher Oil School (BHOS) of SOCAR Elmar Gasimov took part in the Eurasia Higher Education Summit and Exhibition (EURIE 2025), held in Istanbul.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Elmar Gasimov met with Rector of Boğaziçi University, Prof. Dr. Naci Inci.

Naci Inci highly praised the achievements of the Leadership Academy and emphasized the importance of cooperation between the universities in other areas of mutual interest.

Then the BHOS delegation visited the Career Center of Boğaziçi University and got acquainted with its activities.

During the visit, an agreement was reached to organize mutual visits with the aim of studying relevant experience in practice.