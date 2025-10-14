Bosnia Presidency backs giving Trump Nobel Prize for Gaza deal

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

The presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday nominated US President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in “establishing a lasting peace in the Gaza Strip”, according to Balkan Insight.

The decision was supported by all three members of the tripartite presidency – Bosniak member Denis Becirovic, Croat member Zeljko Komsic and Serb member Zeljka Cvijanovic.

“I am proud to have initiated the nomination of President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize – a proposal adopted today by the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina,” Cvijanovic shared on her X profile.

“With his most recent achievement, helping to resolve the conflict in Gaza, President Trump has once again demonstrated that he deserves this honour,” she added.

The decision comes only a day after the Gaza ceasefire deal was signed in Egypt. The Bosnian presidency members said Trump had played “a crucial role” in the negotiations between Israel and Hamas, which have agreed to end the war that started on October 7, 2023.

Trump has made it clear that he wants a Nobel prize for his peacemaking efforts. When this year’s prize was awarded to Venezuelan democracy activist Maria Corina Machado, a White House official responded that the Nobel Committee had “proved they place politics over peace”.

The nomination comes less than two months after Cvijanovic brought the nomination to the agenda for the first time. In August, however, her proposal was rejected, as it did not contain “proper documentation”.

The US in July 2023 sanctioned Cvijanovic for undermining the Dayton peace accords, which ended the 1992-95 war in Bosnia, along with several other officials from the Serb-dominated Republika Srpska entity in Bosnia.

A year earlier, the US also sanctioned the entity’s former president, Milorad Dodik. Since Trump took office, Republika Srpska and Dodik have ramped up their lobbying efforts to get the sanctions removed, including media campaigns with former Trump former associates Rudy Giuliani and Rod Blagojevich.

The Peace Prize is one of the five Nobel Prizes awarded to those who have made significant contributions to global peace, brotherhood among nations, and disarmament.

Following the decision, the Bosnian presidency will likely send its formal nomination to the Nobel Committee in the next few days.