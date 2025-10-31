Bulgarian Agriculture Minister: We prioritize agrarian cooperation with Azerbaijan

Baku, October 31, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Majnun Mammadov met with Bulgarian Minister of Agriculture and Food Georgi Tahov during a visit to Bulgaria, with delegations from both countries in attendance.

The Bulgarian minister described the two nations as friendly and expressed keen interest in expanding partnerships across all sectors, particularly through intensified trade and deeper agricultural ties.

Minister Mammadov outlined Azerbaijan’s agrarian strategy, state support measures, and innovative projects, reaffirming full backing for initiatives to boost economic and trade relations with Bulgaria.

Discussions focused on strengthening the legal framework for cooperation, activating the Joint Working Group on Agriculture, exchanging data on high-export products, facilitating Azerbaijani fruit and vegetable exports to Bulgaria, and increasing overall trade in agricultural and food goods.

Additional topics included technology transfer, plant breeding collaboration, aquaculture and fisheries, spirits production expertise, business participation in international exhibitions, and joint efforts in agricultural research and education.

Both sides expressed strong interest in advancing bilateral agrarian ties and expanding trade in agricultural and food products.

