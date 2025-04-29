Cycling in City of London rises by more than 50%

Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

Cycling in the City of London has increased by more than 50% in the past two years, BBC reports citing official counts.

October 2024 saw a record 139,000 people cycling a day across 30 locations - up from 89,000 in 2022.

The City of London Corporation said the more than 50% increase was the largest jump since recording started in 1999.

London's walking and cycling commissioner, Will Norman, said he was excited about the increase of cycling in the Square Mile.

'Air quality improving'

According to the corporation, people cycling now make up 56% of all traffic in the peak commuting hours.

And dockless bicycles now account for one in six bikes on City streets.

The changes in traffic mean the City of London Corporation has hit three key targets six years ahead of schedule.

Since 2017 cycling has increased by 70% – the target was 50% by 2030.

Over the same timeframe motor traffic has reduced by 34% – the target was 25% by 2030. And freight traffic is also down 21% – the target was 15% by 2030.

Chairman of the planning and transportation committee at the corporation, Shravan Joshi, said air quality was improving.

"When we first published our strategy in 2019, 15 locations across the City exceeded our air quality objective for toxic nitrogen dioxide," he said. "Last year this figure was down to two."