Delegation of Uganda’s public prosecution visits Azerbaijan

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

A delegation of Uganda led by Odumbi James Owere, Director of Public Prosecution, is currently visiting Azerbaijan. In this regard, on September 20, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev held a meeting with the delegation.

The meeting highlighted the high-level partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Uganda, strengthened through mutual support and cooperation in various fields, including legal collaboration.

Speaking about the successful implementation of Azerbaijan’s “ASAN Khidmet” model in Uganda, Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev emphasized the existence of high-level cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM). He noted that under the leadership and initiative of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, Azerbaijan, as the former chair of the NAM, closely cooperated with Uganda in promoting the movement’s principles. He further stated that this cooperation has continued to develop successfully during Uganda’s current chairmanship of the NAM.

Odumbi James Owere emphasized that the institution he represents attaches great importance to developing relations with Azerbaijan and expressed confidence that cooperation between the prosecutorial authorities of the two countries will expand.

At the conclusion of the meeting, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Prosecutor General’s Office of Azerbaijan and the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions of Uganda.

Both parties underscored that the signed Memorandum of Understanding marks a historic milestone in institutional relations and expressed confidence that the document will contribute to the development of ties between the prosecutorial authorities.

The delegation also visited the History Museum of the Prosecutor General’s Office, where they were provided with detailed information about exhibits related to the activities of the prosecution service.

The delegation’s working visit to Azerbaijan is ongoing.