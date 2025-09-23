Director of Tanzanian Public Prosecutions arrives in Azerbaijan

Baku, September 23, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev met with a delegation led by Director of Public Prosecutions of the United Republic of Tanzania Sylvester Anthony Mwakitalu.

During the meeting, Kamran Aliyev underscored the successful partnership relations between Azerbaijan and Tanzania, which are strengthened by mutual support and cooperation in various domains. He noted that Tanzania has demonstrated support for Azerbaijan across various international platforms, including the Non-Aligned Movement and the United Nations.

The Prosecutor General hailed the efforts of Tanzanian prosecutor's authorities to foster relations with Azerbaijan.

Sylvester Anthony Mwakitalu said that he attaches great importance to the development of relations between the Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan and the Public Prosecutions Office of Tanzania, expressing his confidence that cooperation would continue to expand.

A Memorandum of Understanding then was signed between the Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan and the Public Prosecutions Office of Tanzania.

The parties emphasized that the MoU marks a historic milestone in institutional relations, expressing their confidence that this document would contribute to the development of relations between prosecutors’ offices.