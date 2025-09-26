EANA elects new President

Athens, September 26, AZERTAC

The General Assembly of the European Alliance of News Agencies (EANA) was held in Athens.

Heads and representatives of member agencies attended, with AZERTAC represented by Chairman of the Board Vugar Aliyev.

During the Assembly, the new President of the Alliance was elected by secret ballot—Stefano de Alessandri, head of the ANSA agency. Aimilios Perdikaris, President of the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA-MPA), was also elected to the Board. In addition, the Latvian news agency LETA was unanimously accepted as a member of EANA.

At the event, the Norwegian News Agency NTB received the "Maxim Minchev" Excellence Award for its new technological project. The General Assembly also heard reports from various committees.